Marcella Murphy
Marcella "Marcie" Murphy passed away Dec. 29, 2021.
Marcie was born to Rolla Goodman and Marie (Kagay) Goodman.
She graduated from Cameron High School.
Marcie was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Leo J. Murphy, Jr. and sister, June(Bill) Marcum.
Survivors include: Mike Murphy, Kim (Johnny) Wright and Karen Bear; four grandchildren: Heather (John) Henderson, Holli (Jeff) Pippin, Ashley Moore and Alex (Elizabeth) Bear; five great grandchildren: Kaylee, Collin, Mason, Leo and Kelsey; one great-great-grandchild, Evelyn.
There will be a private family service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
