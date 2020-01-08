Kathy Diane Murphy, 68, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in a St. Joseph hospital.

She was born June 12, 1951, in St. Joseph, and graduated from Benton High School, class of 1969.

She worked at Shafers News, Palmers News and Ozark News, as a route delivery person for over 30 years.

Kathy loved fishing and bowling.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Bill Cook and Neoma Cook-Cogdill; daughters: Dustie Diane Murphy Gina Carole Watkins and Billie Jean Cook.

Survivors include: son, Roger (Brooke) Murphy Jr., Elwood, Kansas; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Gary (Cindy) Cook and Charles Ray (Debbie) Cook; sisters: Ramona Joyce, Carla Gallagher, Channon Gnat, Danette (Don) Peters and Darla (Pat) Wertin.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

She will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.