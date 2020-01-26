James Michael Murphy, 72, of St. Joseph, died Jan. 23, 2020.

James was born March 22, 1947, in St. Joseph, to James L. and Viola Mae (Marlowe) Murphy.

James retired as a detective with the St. Joseph Police Department, after 24 years of service. He then worked for 17 years for the Buchanan County Highway Department, and as a security guard with the St. Joseph Frontier Casino.

He was a member of Three Angels Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

James enjoyed helping his grandchildren and building and flying remote controlled airplanes.

He married Joyce Hundley on Aug. 28, 1965, and she survives.

Also surviving are: a son, Gary; grandchildren: Andrew, John, Erin; sister, Peggy Murphy; other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother, Larry.

Memorial contributions to Three Angels Seventh-Day Adventist Church would be appreciated.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Three Angels Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.