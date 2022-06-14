LATHROP, Mo. - Max Lee Murdock passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of Rochelle Murdock. They shared 35 years of marriage together.
Max was born in Worth County, Missouri, on Jan. 6, 1934, he was the son of Edgar and Opal Murdock. He was in the United States Army and was honorably discharged from the Army. He retired from a long career in construction working for Howard construction, Clarkson Construction and O'Donnell and Son Construction. He enjoyed working so much he retired twice. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 101.
He enjoyed his family and would do anything for them. He liked to joke around, playing cards, going to garage sales and going to McDonalds for breakfast.
He is survived by wife, Rochelle Murdock; children, Lisa and Donnie Spurgeon of Lawson, Missouri, Lila and Lanny Wake of Cameron, Missouri, Courtney and Rusty Gillespie of Lawson, and Heidi and Bryan Bell of Bettendorf, Iowa; and 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-children; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; brother, Harold Eugene Murdock; first wife, LaDonna Yvonne (Lisle) Murdock; sons, Leslie Dennis Murdock and Lawrence Douglas Murdo
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lathrop Cemetery in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial with Full Military Honors will follow the services at Lathrop Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop. (816) 740-4658.
