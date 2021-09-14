Mary L. Munyon
OREGON, Mo. - Mary Lee (Polaski) Munyon, 86, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away Sept. 11, 2021, at an Oregon healthcare facility.
Born in Forbes, Missouri, she married Albert Munyon in 1950. They became parents of five children. Albert preceded her in 2020.
She was also preceded by parents, Charles and Vivian (Brock) Polaski; sons, Danny Ray and Larry; brother, Richard Polaski; sister, Charlene Hayzlett; and son-in-law, Tom Callow.
Survivors include her children, Jack Munyon (Debra Boltz), Oregon, Beverly Callow, Oregon, and Terri (Byron) Black, Oregon, and Terri (Dale) Black of Forest City, Missouri; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon, where family will greet friends beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment at Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon.
Memorials to Maple Grove Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
