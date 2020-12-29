Munyon, Albert 1931-2020

OREGON, Mo. - Albert E. Munyon, 89, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away Dec. 26, 2020 at a St. Joseph hospital.

Albert was born on April 30, 1931, in Forest City, Missouri, to Joseph and Margaret (Arnold) Munyon. On Sept. 3, 1950, he married Mary Lee Polaski, and they became parents of five children.

Albert was a heavy equipment operator for Clarkson's Construction for 35 years, and a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers, Hoisting and Portable Local Union 101 for 65 years. Albert was a member of the United Methodist Church in Oregon.

He loved fishing and spending time with his wife of 70 years, Mary Lee, the love of his life.

Preceding him in death were his parents; sons, Danny Ray and Larry Munyon; son-in-law, Tom Callow; and siblings, Peg Parsons, Maxine Wohlford, Marilyn Cromer, Clare Taylor, and Jack Williams.

In addition to his wife, Mary Lee, survivors include his children, Jack Munyon (Debra Boltz) of Oregon, Beverly Callow of Oregon, and Terri (Dale) Black of Forest City, Missouri; grandchildren, Rana (Kent) Bohart of Oregon, Shelly (Rustin) Jumps of Gallatin, Missouri, Brook Black (Tyson Brandon) of Forest City, and Heather (Jed) Knapp of Craig, Missouri; great-grandchildren, MacKenzie, MaKayla, and Maysen Bohart of Oregon, Hayden and Hadley Jumps of Gallatin, Austin, Chase, and Taylor Meyer of Forest City, and Kadee Crider and Ryleigh Knapp of Craig; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services (due to Covid): Thursday, 3 p.m., Oregon United Methodist Church. Open visitation for the public all day Wednesday and until noon on Thursday. Interment: Maple Grove Cemetery.

Memorials: Maple Grove Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.