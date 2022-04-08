William D. "Bill" Munsell, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
He was born on July 26, 1959, in Williamsport Pennsylvania.
Bill married Diane Fuson on May 20, 2000. She survives him of the home.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Caitlin Carol Munsell; and step-mother, Barbara Munsell,
He is survived by his daughter, Laura Eckenroth; and granddaughter, Amariah Jones; parents, Dan and Gloria Munsell; siblings, Barbara Springer and Steve Munsell, step-brother, Rick Tabatabai and extended family.
His hobbies included antiques, flea markets and spending time at the beach.
Memorial Service and Live Streaming 11 a.m. (CDT), Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel where the family will receive friends 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.