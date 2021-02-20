Bette A. Munger, 63, of St. Joseph, passed away after a brief but courageous battle with Bladder Cancer on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care. Bette was born on Nov. 17, 1957, in St. Joseph. Not to be confused with the 1958 birthdate she liked to fool some of her friends with. Sorry mom, but the cat has been finally let out of the ages old bag. She married her 'Tootsie" Terry L. Munger, on Nov. 18, 1975. He survives of the home.

Bette was a jack of all trades and master of all, according to her anyways. From working at companies such as Custom Cable, Sherwood Medical, Johnson Controls, to stripping tobacco, spot welding at a Donaldsons in Chillicothe, TSA agent at KCI to her final career of being a CNA at Vintage Gardens taking care of residents, going above and beyond as if they were her own family.

She was a mushroom hunting, river fishing, squirrel feeding, animal saving, hitchhiker picker upper, mole hunting, give a stranger the shirt off of her back spitfire of a woman whose flame burned hot and bright and not anywhere near long enough for those of us who are devastated by the loss of this crazy woman we loved so much. She loved summer, yard work, spending time with her five grandkids and her bulldog Chopper.

She is preceded in death by her favorite uncle, Jerry D. Porter; and grandpa "Pop" Opal Porter; brothers, Pat Klepees and John Klepees.

She is survived by her husband, Terry L. Munger; and grandsons, Gaige Munger, Aiden Dale and Corbin Dale of the home; daughters, Tiffany (Randy) Crews, Abilene, Texas, and Erin (James) Ganote, St. Joseph; granddaughters, Jessie and Coraline Ganote; sisters, Judy Saslow, Joy Shefflitt and Karen Poirer; brothers, Michael and Jeff Klepees.

Per her request, we reluctantly are forgoing any memorial services. She will be cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home and donations may be directed to the funeral home in her name to help extend the care of her three grandsons in her home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.