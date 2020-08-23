Mumby, Carol D.

Carol D. Mumby

LA VISTA, Neb. - Carol D. Mumby, of La Vista, Nebraska, passed away at the age of 82.

She was Preceded in death by husband, Charles Mumby.

Survived by: children, Max Mumby (Lynne) of Omaha, Nebraska, Mendy Wells (Michael) of Papillion, Nebraska; grandchildren, Morgan, Nick, Alex, Keaton, Mallory, Carson.

She was a longtime resident of Harrison, Nebraska, prior to moving to Bellevue, Nebraska, in 2013.

She was a 1955 graduate of Central High School in St. Joseph and a graduate of the University of Kansas. She retired after 25 years working at Sioux County High School to spend more time with her kids and grandkids and to persue her love for photography. She served on the BBN Board for Regional West Cancer Center and volunteered in their cancer survivors programs.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Harrison.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to your favorite charity.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.