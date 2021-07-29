ROGERS, Ark. - Nana Ruth (VanOrman) Mulvania, 82, of Rogers, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Rogers.
She was born Sept. 26, 1938, in Charleston, Missouri, to John and Inez (Taft) VanOrman.
Nana Ruth graduated from Mound City (Missouri) High School in 1956.
She married Laurence Mulvania on April 14, 1957. She raised her family and farmed alongside her husband in Atchison County, Missouri, before moving to Rogers, in 1984.
She worked as a financial secretary at First Baptist Church of Rogers for 25 years and prior to retiring, she worked at First Presbyterian Church of Bentonville.
She enjoyed making stuffed animals, but most of all she enjoyed making Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls for others (especially her grandchildren).
Nana Ruth is survived by: four daughters: Jeannette (Bob) Mires of Rogers, Nancy (David) Boddy of Land O'Lakes, Florida, Marcia (John) Lippert of Council Bluffs, Iowa and Lisa (Chuck) Tilmon of Rogers; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; brother, John (Sharon) VanOrman, Jr. of Sun City, Arizona; sister, Jane Ann (Don) Egbert of Kansas City, Missouri.
Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, at Rollins Funeral Home in Rogers.
Graveside services: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 31, Greenhill Cemetery, under the direction of Chamberlain Funeral Home, Rock Port, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.