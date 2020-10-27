ROCK PORT, Mo. - Gertrude M. (Tiemeyer) Mulvania was born Sept. 5, 1939, the only child of August B. and Myrtle (Owen) Tiemeyer in Maryville, Missouri.

She received her early education at West Bend Country School, Langdon, Missouri, and graduated from Rock Port High School, Rock Port, Missouri, in 1957. Gertrude then graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in 1961 with a Bachelor's of Science in Vocational Home Economics.

Gertrude was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church near Langdon, where she was also united in marriage to Ralph Mulvania in 1958. They made their home near Langdon and became the parents of two sons, Shawn and Eric.

Gertrude taught Family and Consumer Science at Rock Port R-2 School for 19 years, retiring in 2000. Following her retirement, she worked part-time as church secretary for the Fairfax and Rock Port United Methodist churches. Gertrude was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Westboro, Missouri. She was always a devoted and selfless wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Ralph passed away in 1980. Gertrude passed away at Tarkio Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Tarkio, Missouri on Oct. 23, 2020, at the age of 81.

Besides her parents and husband, Ralph, Gertrude was preceded in death by son, Eric.

Survivors include; son, Shawn Mulvania, Tarkio; granddaughter, Erin Mulvania, Rock Port; daughter-in-law, Carol Mulvania, Tarkio; and numerous cousins.

Private Family Memorial Service and Inurnment will be held at a later date, Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.

There is no visitation.

Memorials may be directed to Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.

Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

More information at www.minterfuneralchapels.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.