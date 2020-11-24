Mullock, Harry L.

Harry L. Mullock

PARNELL, Mo. - Harry Lee Mullock, 92, Parnell, Missouri, died peacefully at home with his family by his side, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.

Survivors: wife, Naomi; daughter, Sandra; sons, Richard and Kenneth; seven grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Nov. 25, 2020, at the Oxford Cemetery, Oxford, Missouri.

Memorials: Oxford Cemetery c/o Carol Scott, 20503Highway U, Parnell, Missouri 64475

Arrangements: Andrews-Hann Funeral Home, Grant City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.