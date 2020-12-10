Donald Thomas "Tom" Mullins Jr., 57, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at his home surrounded by family. He was born Feb. 15, 1963, and raised in Troy, Kansas. He graduated from Troy High School and married Mary Ellen Bull on Nov. 12, 1988, and she survives of the home.

He worked at Altec as a Kit Building Technician. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, barbecuing, and spending time with family. He was a member of Dusty Face ATV club, was a Baptist, and a man of many talents.

Tom was preceded in death by father, Ronald Clary.

Survivors include, wife, Mary Ellen Mullins of the home; mother, Alice Clary, Troy, Kansas; son, Patrick (Ashley) Mullins, Columbia, Missouri; daughter, Megan Mullins (David Gillip), St. Joseph; his first and treasured granddaughter, Emma Mullins; his brother, Lee (Nancy) Mullins, Troy; brothers-in-law, Ronnie and Marty Bull; and niece and nephews, Eli Bull, Mentry Bull, Michael Mullins, Jeremy Mullins, and Sara Kretzer.

Funeral services: 2 p.m., Friday, Dec.11, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.