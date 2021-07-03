Mulkey, Virginia L. Smithville, Mo.

Virginia L. Mulkey
SMITHVILLE, Mo. - Virginia Lee Mulkey, age 94, passed away July 1, 2021.
Survivors: sons and daughters-in-law, James K. (Beverly) Mulkey and Jon Kevin (Debbie) Mulkey; daughter-in-law, Roberta Mulkey; brothers, Okal (Clair) Hunt, Marlin (Peggy) Hunt; 12 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren.
Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. with Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Hixon-Klein Funeral Home in Smithville, Missouri.
Burial in Platte City Cemetery, Platte City, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
