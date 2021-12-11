Muff, Jr., Albert W. 1937-2021 King City, Mo.

KING CITY, Mo. - Albert W. Muff, Jr., 84, King City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at a Stanberry, Missouri, nursing home.
He was born on Feb. 28, 1937, in St. Joseph, the son of Albert W. Sr. and Ada Mae (Brinzer) Muff.
Albert attended King City School and graduated in 1957. In high school, he played football all four years and helped a neighbor with farm work. In the late 1957 to 1974, he worked for Dugdale packing in St. Joseph.
On Feb. 5, 1960, he married Margaret Plymell in Burlington Junction, Missouri. To this union three children were born.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Helen (Eddie) Loubey; sister, Juanita (Ralph) Veale; sister-in-law, Donna S. Muff; nephews Dean and Rodney Veale; one great niece and one great-great nephew.
Albert is survived by his wife of 61 years, Margaret, of the home; daughter, Alice Dayan Shaw and sons, Albert Dale (Donna) and John William (Gennifer Jensen) all of King City; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Jeremiah) Davis, Ashley (Lucus) Miller, Christina (David Spiking) Shaw, Aaron Muff, Austin (Nikki) Muff, Kalea and Jacob Muff; brothers, Leroy (Betty) Muff and Robert Muff; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, at Roberson Funeral Home, King City. Burial will follow in Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to King City School District Athletic Department in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
