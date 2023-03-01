Harry Edward Mueller, 97, passed away Feb. 25, 2023, in St. Joseph, where he was born March 13, 1925, and raised by his late uncle and aunt, John and Mary (Luebe) Tuschick.

While attending Lafayette High School he was known as "Jack Tuschick", and loved playing basketball. During his senior year and with WWII continuing and his 18th birthday approaching he decided to enlist. After his discharge in 1946 he returned to his hometown and met and married Sara Atwood on July 20, 1946, and were married for 59 years until her death in 2005.

To plant a tree in memory of Harry Mueller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.