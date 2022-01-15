Vince Mueller, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
He was born in St. Joseph to Alfred J. and Vera A. Mueller and raised in Easton, Missouri.
Vince attended Easton High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne and was stationed at Fort Brag, North Carolina, from 1956 to 1961.
Vince was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alfred J. Mueller, Jr.; sisters, Geraldine "Jeri" Miller and Alene Remington.
Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Phyllis J. Smith Mueller; children, Tim Keys (Dana), Tracy Dolcini, Tiffany Vaughn (Ty), Stephanie Tatro, Doug Mueller; grandchildren, Brendan and Brittany Dolcini, Dillan (Kelsey) and Sean O'Dell, Peyton, Grayson and Keaton Vaughn, Noah and Brady Keys, Dallas Mueller; great-grandchildren, Liley, Brayden, Ian, and Sadie O'Dell, Landen Heming; brother, Fred Mueller (Bonnie); numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Farewell Services 10 a.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the charity of the donor's choice.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
