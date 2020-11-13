Mueller, Barbara G. 1948-2020

LAKELAND, Fla. - Barb Mueller passed surrounded by family and friends on Nov. 3, 2020.

She is preceded by: her parents, William "Bub" Buckley and Nora Despain Buckley, of Stewartsville, Missouri; brother, Barry J. Buckley; husband, Alfred J. Mueller, Jr.; and daughter, Angela E. Mueller.

She is survived by: sister, Nancy J. Buckley of Savannah, Missouri; brothers, Gary J. Buckley, Dennis L. Buckley, of Stewartsville, Craig A. Buckley of Kansas City, Missouri; and many nieces, nephews and close friends.

Barb was born on March 29, 1948, at 8:10 p.m. at Sisters Hospital in St. Joseph.

She lived in Big Pine Key, Florida, for many years, and was involved in her community.

She was a member of The Sombrero Country Club, The Key West Golf Club, and served on the Board of The Lower Keys Golf Association.

She had a great love of the water, and spent her days fishing, maintaining stone crab and lobster traps, when she was not on the golf course.

She also had a passion for gardening, as evidenced by her glorious gardens. She chose to become one with the blue waters she loved so much.

Family and friends may make a memorial donation in her name to: Reef Relief 631 Greene Street, Key West Florida, 33040. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.