Hayden Lawrence Muck, 30, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021.
He was born Jan. 23, 1991, in St. Joseph. Hayden was a Central High School graduate and attended Missouri Western State University.
He was a pet care associate for Nestle Purina. He loved animals and got to share his love every day at work.
Hayden was a member of Ashland United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents.
Survivors include his mother, Judith Sabbert (Dennis) of Overland Park, Kansas; father, Larry Muck (Mary), of Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Ryan Muck (Kristen); and sister, Jordan Mica (Ryan), both of St. Louis, Missouri; three step-siblings, Ryan Holler (Mary Jo), of Overland Park, Chip Davis, of San Francisco, California, and Patrick Davis, of Seattle, Washington; nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, Ashland United Methodist Church. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 15, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
