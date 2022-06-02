Donald Ray Mozier, 85, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022, at his home in St. Joseph. He was born Dec. 23, 1936, in Warren County, Missouri, son of the late Sybil Proffitt and Zee Mozier. He graduated from Hopkins Missouri High School and served in the United States Marine Corp. He retired from the State of Missouri Highway Dept., as an Engineer.
Donald enjoyed spending time with family, reading, books, going on drives, and Star Wars and Marvel Comic movies. He was a member of the Wyatt Park Christian Church. Donald was preceded in death by wife, Genevieve Josephine Mozier; his parents; son, Raymond Hernandez Jr.; sister, Lorreta Wetzel.
Survivors include, daughters, Tara (Brian) Mozier-Reames, Felisa Mozier, Talea Mozier, Marguarita Hernandez, Maria Hernandez, and Julia (Candy) McGuire, sons, Dallas Mozier and Steven (Tonya) Mozier, 15 grandchildren, and numerous great grandchildren, a sister, Lorraine (Gary) Crecelius, and a brother-in-law, Robert Wetzel.
Funeral services: 10 a.m., Friday, June 3, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the DAV Disabled American Veterans.
