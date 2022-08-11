Ruth was born Feb. 10, 1919, in St. Joseph, to Harry and Cora (Bolden) Wilson, formerly of Weston, Missouri. She was the youngest child of the family of two brothers and a sister.

Her primary education began at the old Douglas School, in St. Joseph. She attended the Lincoln School of Elwood, Kansas, and then graduated from Elwood High School. She worked at Swift's and Co. for 25 years until the plant closed in 1971. At that time, she enrolled in a business course at Platt College, where she graduated and worked at the Belt National Bank, J.C. Penney's and Sherwood Medical Company, where she retired in 1981.

To plant a tree in memory of to Mozee as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.