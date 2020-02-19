Moyer, Paula L. 1945-2020

Paula Lynn Moyer, 75, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Feb. 13, 2020.

She was born Jan. 19, 1945, in St. Joseph, to Dale R. and Geneva Marie (Meadows) Epperson.

Paula married her best friend, Ronald Waldean Moyer, Dec. 14, 1970.

He survives her of the home.

She lived a very full life.

She was a graduate of Lafayette High School and a member of the Catholic Church.

She was a licensed cosmetologist, a partner in her husband's retail development company, and later in life, opened a daycare with Ron. Oh, how she enjoyed caring for those babies and toddlers. She formed lifelong friendships with many of the parents.

Paula was a world traveler and lived in many areas of the country. She was one-of-a-kind with a great sense of humor and always made every event more fun. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend.

She was preceeded in death by: her parents; sister, Jean Dale Taff; and nephew, Carl Dean Taff.

Paula is survived by: her husband, Ronald Moyer; son, Shawn; and several nieces and nephews. She was especially close to her nephew, Dale Taff.

Farewell Services: 1 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society.

