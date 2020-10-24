Delores P. Moyer, 86, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

She was born March 17, 1934, to Marcus and Cruzita (Hernandez) Valencia.

Delores married David Moyer, Sr. in 1958; he preceded her in death in 1969.

She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church.

Delores was preceded in death by: her husband; son, David L. Moyer; parents; a sister; and five brothers.

Survivors include: son, Daniel J. Moyer (Dru), St. Petersburg, Florida; grandson, David J. Moyer, Jr., St. Joseph, Missouri; and numerous cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery.

Parish Rosary: 4 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends 4:30 to 6 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

