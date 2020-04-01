Moyer, David L. 1962-2020

Col. David Louis Moyer, D.D.S., 57, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020, in a St. Joseph healthcare facility.

He was born Sept. 11, 1962, to David and Delores (Valencia) Moyer, in St. Joseph.

He was a dental director for Swope Health.

He graduated from LeBlond High School in 1980. He earned his degree of dental science from Georgetown University.

David enjoyed playing music and being with his son.

He was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, and active with Bishop LeBlond and the Knights of Columbus #5067. He was also a member of the American Dental Association and Missouri Dental Association.

Additionally, David was a retired Military Officer Association member and colonel in the US Air Force, where he served as dental flight commander for 12 years. David was with the 442d Fighter Wing at Whitman Air Force Base.

He was preceded in death by his father, David Moyer.

Survivors include: girlfriend, Svetlana Rajsic; mother, Delores Moyer, of St. Joseph; brother, Daniel Moyer, of St. Joseph; son, David Moyer, of St. Joseph; and numerous cousins, extended family and friends.

Private Mass of Christian Burial and public livestream : 10 a.m. Friday, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church.

Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Friends may call between noon and 5 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to: Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758156, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.