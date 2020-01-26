MAITLAND, Mo. -Richard R. Mowry, 84, of Maitland, passed from this life on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, St. Joseph.

Richard was born in Graham, Missouri, on Nov. 10, 1935. His parents were Ray and Roxie I. (Randall) Mowry.

They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his sister, Deloris Palmer.

He graduated from Graham High School, in 1953.

He worked at the 71 Cafe; in Maryville, while attending Northwest Missouri State Teacher College.

He then worked at Ray Riley's Mobil station, and later worked at the Armour Co., in Omaha, Nebraska, for three years.

He was drafted into the US Army on Oct. 1, 1958.

On June 14, 1959, he married Dixie Wiley, after which they drove to Atlanta, Georgia, where Richard was stationed at Ft. McPherson. They resided there for a year and four months.

After Richard's discharge, they resided in the Skidmore and Maitland communities for four years and he farmed, while attending NWMSC.

He graduated in 1964 with a B.A. in secondary education, and a double major in industrial arts and agriculture.

The family moved to Iowa upon his graduation ,where both Richard and Dixie were employed in education.

During this time, Richard continued graduate school and received his M.A. degree in guidance counseling, in 1970.

While teaching, he also coached basketball, refereed and umpired ball games.

His survivors include: his wife, Dixie, of the home; two daughters, Teri (Paul) Nicholson, Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Lori (Kent) Geppert, Des Moines, Iowa; his sister, Anna Lea Lance, Graham, MO, two grandchildren, Victoria (Jesse) Schall and Byron Geppert; three great-grandchildren: Delilah Schall, Anastasia Schall and Eyan Geppert; numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

The burial will follow in the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, Missouri.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the services on Monday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested in Richard's name to: the Maitland Methodist Church, 217 S. Maple, Maitland, MO 64466. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.