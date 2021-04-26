Saundra J. Moutray, of St. Joseph, passed away April 22, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.

She worked for Lafayette High School and the Belt Bowl for over 25 years. Her hobbies included bowling, going on summer trips with her sister, drinking Busch Beer on her deck, collecting owls and spending time with her great- grandchildren.

Saundra was preceded in death by: her husband; mother; father; and brother.

Survivors include: her daughter, Charisse; son, Darren; two grandchildren, Randy and Kelsee; three great-grandchildren: Azealynn, Conner and Knox; sister, Wanda Lee; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Moutray has been cremated under the care of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later time.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.