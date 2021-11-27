Moutray, Janis R. 1972-2021 Maryville, Mo.

MARYVILLE, Mo. -Janis "Jan" Rae Napiecek Moutray left this world for Heaven on Nov. 25, 2021.
Jan was born on July 29, 1953, to Virgil and Phyllis Hilger Napiecek in Waverly, Iowa. At the age of seven, her family left their farm in Waverly and moved to Maryville, Missouri, where she attended St. Gregory's Elementary and graduated from Maryville High School, in 1971.
On Nov. 11, 1972, she married her best friend, Jim Moutray of Barnard, Missouri. They lived in the Maryville and Barnard area all of their married life.
Jan went to work right out of high school at Wilkinson Motors and then Riegel Textiles, both in Maryville, before becoming a stay-at-home mom and farm wife, for nine years. In 1984, she went to work at South Nodaway R-IV High School in Barnard as HS secretary and worked there for 26 years. She loved her job working with kids, but retired to babysit grandkids, another job she loved.
Jan enjoyed volunteering for Camp Quality NWMO ea ch summer and was on the CQ Camp Organizing Committee for 10 years. She was a member of the Barnard Christian Church and NW MO Association of Educational Office Professionals.
She also loved cooking, baking, photography, playing golf, Bearcat football games, MHS '71 gatherings, getting together with their group of best friends, and playing games and cards. She also liked to make people laugh.
Spending time with her family was her favorite pastime. Her kids and grandkids were her special joy!
Jan was preceded in death by her dad, Virgil; her mom, Phyllis; an infant sister, Joleen; grandparents; and brother-in-law, Chuck Lindaman.
Survivors include: husband, Jim, of the home; daughter, Amy (Rod) Wolf of Barnard; son, Josh (Stacey) Moutray of Barnard; and four grandchildren: Allie and Delaney Wolf and Teagan and Finley Moutray. She is also survived by: sisters, Julie Lindaman of Waverly, Iowa; and Jean (J.R.) Calkins of Maryville; plus many other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.
The burial will follow at the Barnard Cemetery, Barnard.
The family will meet with family and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at the funeral home.
Memorials can be directed in Jan's name to Camp Quality of Northwest Missouri, or to the Barnard Christian Church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
