BETHANY, Mo. - Charles Edward Moulin, 66, Bethany, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2022.
Charlie has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.
Memorial Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany. Inurnment will follow in Union Grove Cemetery, Gilman City, Missouri. There is no scheduled family visitation.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
