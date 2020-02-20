Pamela J. Mott

1953 - 2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Pamela Jo Mott, 66, Maryville, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

Pam was born on Aug. 14, 1953, in Michigan, the daughter of the late Dr. Martin H. and Ruth Christ.

Survivors include: daughter, Tristen Ogle; son, Martin Twombly; eight grandkids; three great-grandkids; brother, Dan Christ; husband, Tim.

Pam wishes were to be cremated.

There will be no services held.

Arrangements: Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.