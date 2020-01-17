Mary G. Mott

1946 - 2020

PATTONSBURG, Mo. - Mary Grace Mott, 73, Pattonsburg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Survivors include: her husband, David Mott, of the home; son, Steven Mott; daughter, Mary Michelle Roberts; six grandchildren: Cameryn, Samantha, Tobie, Julie, Allison and Rachel; great-grandchildren, Kendall and Theodore; her nieces and nephews; and an aunt.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg.

Burial will follow in Civil Bend Christian Cemetery, Pattonsburg.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to: Muscular Dystrophy Association, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.