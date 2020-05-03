Mott Jr., Andrew 1935-2020

LATHROP, Mo. - Andrew Mott Jr., 85, of Lathrop, entered eternal rest on April 30, 2020.

He was the eighth of 10 children born to Andrew and Anna (English) Mott. Andy was born in Lathrop, on March 29, 1935.

The family moved to Turney, Missouri, where Andy attended Turney Grade School and Lathrop High School. In school, Andy excelled in the sports of football and track.

There he met the love of his life, Allene Heisler, and to their marriage of 64 years, two sons shared their life, Brad of Kansas City, Missouri, and Brian, of Charleston, West Virgina.

Andy served four years in the U.S. Navy after graduation.

He worked for Consolidated Freightways for a span of 30 years.

Nothing was more important to Andy than his family and church. He had an unconditional love, unwavering support and gentle strength.

Along with his wife and sons, Andy is survived by: a sister, Thelma, of Midland, Texas; plus many nieces and nephews.

Andy was preceded in death by: his parents; sisters: Virginia, Anita, Gertrude and Betty; and brothers: Ray, Thurman, John and Richard.

When circumstances permit, a memorial service will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the First Christian Church of Lathrop.

Arrangements: Park Lawn Lathrop Chapel (816) 740-4658.

