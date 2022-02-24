Motsinger, Bobbie L. Houston, Texas

Bobbie L. Motsinger
HOUSTON, Texas - Bobbie Lynn (Holland) Motsinger of Houston, Texas, formerly of the Worth County area, passed away Feb. 19, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the First Christian Church in Grant City, Missouri. Burial will follow the service at the Fletchall Cemetery north of Grant City.
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home of Grant City is handling funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.prugh-dunfeefuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Bobbie Motsinger, Texas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.