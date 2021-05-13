CAMERON, Mo. - Leonard Dean Motley, 63, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away May 4, 2021.

Leonard worked for Barlow Trucking at the time of his death.

He is preceded by his parents, and two brothers, Larry and Paul.

Survivors: wife, Melissa Motley; children, Jared, Justin, Jeremy and Jessica; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and sister, Susan.

Celebration of Life: June 3, 2021.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com

Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.