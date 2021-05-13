CAMERON, Mo. - Leonard Dean Motley, 63, of Cameron, Missouri, passed away May 4, 2021.
Leonard worked for Barlow Trucking at the time of his death.
He is preceded by his parents, and two brothers, Larry and Paul.
Survivors: wife, Melissa Motley; children, Jared, Justin, Jeremy and Jessica; 10 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; and sister, Susan.
Celebration of Life: June 3, 2021.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Motley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.