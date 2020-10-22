ELWOOD, Kan. - Harold E. Mosser Jr., 84, of Elwood, Kansas, died Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his home.

Harold was born on April 3, 1936, in Elwood, Kansas, to Harold "Edward" and Veda Mae (Smith) Mosser Sr.. He graduated from Elwood High School and lived most all of his life in Elwood. Harold had worked for Seitz in St. Joseph, owned and operated the Mobil Service Station in Elwood, then worked and retired from Boehringer's in St. Joseph.

Harold is a member of the Wathena Masonic Lodge #64 AF & AM, Moila Shrine and the Scottish Rite of St. Joseph and was in the Cushman Unit.

He married Mary Jean Schuman on June 10, 1955, in Savannah, Missouri. She preceded him in death on Nov. 25, 2007. Harold was also preceded by his sister, Helen Jean Bennett.

Survivors include his children; Doug Mosser (Leisa) of St. Joseph, Trudy Drum (Greg) of Lawrence, Kansas, Gregg Mosser (Friend, Jeff Haney) of St. Joseph; grandkids, Bryan Mosser (Shanna), Megan Huff (Jeff), Skylar Drum; great- grandkids, Bentley Mosser, Brooklynn Mosser and Mason Huff

FUNERAL: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at: Harman Rohde Funeral Home in Wathena, Kansas

Burial: Bellemont Cemetery in Wathena, Kansas.

Visitation: family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral, noon to 1:30.

Memorials: American Heart Association

