Moss, Rev. Clarence G. 1938-2020

Rev. Clarence Gerald Moss, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital.

He was born Feb. 14, 1938, in Steele, Missouri, son of the late JoEdna and Clarence "Bubby" Moss.

He graduated from South Pemiscot High School, Steele.

He married Shirley Morton on Dec. 26, 1956, and she survives of the home.

He was a longtime pastor with the Church of God (Cleveland, Tennessee) in many communities throughout Missouri.

Locally, he pastored North Church of God in St. Joseph, Savannah, Osborn, Cameron, Gower, and Tarkio, Missouri Churches of God, as well as interim at Faith Valley Church of God in St. Joseph.

He enjoyed music sessions with his family and friends, as he was an accomplished guitarist and singer.

As a woodworker, he crafted and restored items as gifts for Shirley.

Gerald was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Glenda Flood.

Survivors include: wife, Shirley Moss, of the home; daughter, Melody (Larry) Smith, St. Joseph; son, Kevin (Tracie) Moss, Vista, Califorina; grandchildren: Brad (Tabitha) Smith, Ashley (John) Miles, Emma Moss; great-grandchildren: Elizabeth, Maxwell, Vivienne, Coleman, Gracie and Lani; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Private family funeral services, with public livestream at 2 p.m. Nov. 10, at Rupp Funeral home with Pastor Tracie Moss officiating.

The register book and viewing will be available from 1 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9.

The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Missouri Cottage at Smoky Mountain Children's Home, Sevierville, Tennessee, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Online livestream, condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.