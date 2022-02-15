Moss, Kathy 1953-2022 Elwood, Kan.

ELWOOD, Kan. - Kathy Moss, Sept. 14, 1953, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at her home.
She is survived by her husband Dennis Moss; daughter, Shonda Matney (Jeremy Matney); brother-in-law, Gary Moss; sisters, Valerie Holland, Becky Tarter, Ruth Smith; brothers, Melvin Smith, Tony Smith (Betty Smith); granddaughter, Mariah Moss; grandsons, Dakota Moss, Scott Emery (Tamera); great-grandsons, Kingston and Kaiden Brown; many nieces and nephews.
She will be missed by all.
Kathy's wishes were to be cremated with no services.
Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.