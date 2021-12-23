Judith Ann Moss, 78, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.
Judith Ann Moss will be greatly missed by: her six children: Roni Ann Mauer, Paula Trautman, Shaun Shepard (Michelle), Niki Shepard, Gary Moss, II, Janie Lucas (Odes); 11 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; as well as her beloved husband, Gary Moss; and siblings.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer's Foundation in her name.
If you would like the family to be notified of your donation, please use this name and address: Niki Shepard, 6808 Binswanger St., St. Joseph, MO 64504.
May she rest in peace.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
