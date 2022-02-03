Moss, Benjamin R. 1936-2022 Brookings, S.D.

BROOKINGS, S.D. - Benjamin R. Moss, 85, of Brookings, South Dakota, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at Brookings Health System. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Brookings.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rude's Funeral Home, in Brookings, with a Liturgical Wake Service beginning at 6 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to the Brookings Regional Humane Society or Wounded Warrior Project.
Ben is survived by his wife of 45 years, Debra Moss of Brookings; two daughters, Laura Ann Moss and Megan Kathleen (Troy) Jonker, of Brookings; step-granddaughter, Taneil Schafnitz and step great-grandson, Aiden Schafnitz; sister, Lois Pifer of St. Joseph; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elda Moss; brother, Paul and step brother, Edwin Geiler.
Condolences may be sent to the family through www.rudefuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.