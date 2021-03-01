Buster L. Mosier, 82, of rural St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at his home.

He was born March 15, 1938, in St. Joseph, son of Grace and Raymond Mosier.

Buster married Carolyn Culbertson on March 8, 1963.

He retired from the Department of Agriculture as a Grain Inspector.

Buster's hobbies included: hunting and fishing, collecting guns, watching westerns and working word searches.

Buster was preceded in death by: father, Raymond Mosier; mother, Grace Mosier-Brushwood; and son, David Mosier.

Survivors include: wife, Carolyn Mosier of the home; daughters, Becky Brozovich of Moberly, Missouri, Kathy Linder of St. Joseph; son, Steve (Jan) Mosier of St. Joseph; sister, LaDonna (Stacey) Wells of Trimble, Missouri; his granddaughter, that he helped raise from the age 2, Tonya Mosier-Etherton and other grandchildren: Amy Miller, Melissa Davidson, Lacey Brozovich, Jimmy Martinez, Andrea Reno; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Buster has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, March 5, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorials are requested to the United Cerebral Palsy.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.