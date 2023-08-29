Mosher, Helen J. 1932-2023 St. Joseph, Mo.

Helen J. Mosher, 91, St. Joseph, went to her heavenly home while surrounded by family, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Helen was born on April 16, 1932, in Highland, Kansas, to Charles and Jessie (Curry) Meers.
She married George E. Mosher on Feb. 14, 1957, in St. Joseph. Together they had three children, Jason, Melanie, and Tracy.
Helen was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. She loved to decorate for her favorite holiday, Christmas, and if you looked close you could find a Chritmas tree in her house all year long. She also enjoyed garage sales, walking, and Senior Saints Luncheons.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Jessie Meers; her husband, George Mosher; son, Jason Mosher; and daughter, Melanie Mosher.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Whorton, of King City, Missouri; grandchildren, Jessica Newberry (Ryan), Jonathan Lewis (Brandi), Robbie Pfleiderer, and Hannah (Cody Chapman) Pfleiderer; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Tanner, Dallas, Rose, Cash, Leslie, Cody, Parker, Ben, Boston, and Baylee; numerous nephews and nieces, including Tammy Hulet, Lori Schoenfelder and Patti Bennett; and her beloved dog, Gideon.
Memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Baptist Church.
Visitation was Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Chapel. Services will be Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
