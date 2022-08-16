Harriet Susanne Moser passed away on Aug. 13, 2022, after a brief struggle with cancer. Harriet was born Oct. 12, 1946, in St. Joseph, to Lloyd and Hilah (Thomson) Ussary. She was the oldest child of the family of two brothers.

Harriet attended primary school in Agency, Missouri, and secondary school in Faucett, Missouri. After high school Harriet attended Gard Business School and found employment with Grey Manufacturing. She met her husband, Larry Moser, during that time and was married in July of 1966. She left work in 1969 to become a full-time mother, and did not return to work until the 1990's.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.