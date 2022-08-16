Harriet Susanne Moser passed away on Aug. 13, 2022, after a brief struggle with cancer. Harriet was born Oct. 12, 1946, in St. Joseph, to Lloyd and Hilah (Thomson) Ussary. She was the oldest child of the family of two brothers.
Harriet attended primary school in Agency, Missouri, and secondary school in Faucett, Missouri. After high school Harriet attended Gard Business School and found employment with Grey Manufacturing. She met her husband, Larry Moser, during that time and was married in July of 1966. She left work in 1969 to become a full-time mother, and did not return to work until the 1990's.
Harriet and Larry would part ways in 1991, however she and Larry did have the opportunity to resolve their differences before his death in 2005. Harriet eventually went back to school and learned to be a transcriptionist. She worked for medical professionals in St. Joseph, and the Child Advocacy Center. Harriet retired in the early 2000's and enjoyed visiting with family, corresponding with friends, and cooking. Cooking was a passion that Harriet shared with her mother and grandmothers, and it was fundamental to her vocation as a mother. Her meals are fondly remembered by all who sat at her table.
Harriet was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Larry; her brother, Steven Ussary, her grandparents, and many aunts and uncles.
Harriet is survived by her son, Chad Moser; her brother, Charles Lee Ussary (Debra); her nieces, Lisa, Ericka, Stephanie (by her brother Steven), and Stephanie (by her brother-in-law Richard); nephews, Daniel, Shaun, Jeremy, Richard, and Michael; and close cousins, Cheryl Collier, Paula Korneman, Randy Clinton, and Brian Ussary.
Farewell Services will be graveside on Thursday, Aug. 18, at 11 a.m. at Agency Cemetery in Agency. Visitation will be at Heaton -Bowman -Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Harriet's family extends special thanks to the Technical, Nursing, and Hospice staff at Mosaic for helping Harriet pass to the next life peacefully, and with dignity.
This obituary is to celebrate the life and person of Harriet Susanne Moser. During her life Harriet had struggles, defeats, victories, ups, and downs. She was always an inspiration to those who knew her, especially to her son. We would encourage all people reading this obituary to also read the Book of Ruth; and draw inspiration and courage from Ruth's struggles. Like Ruth who had struggles, so did Harriet. Harriet, like Ruth, made plans to overcome her hardships. Finally, like Ruth, Harriet prevailed over her hardships and managed to forge a new future for herself.
In lieu of flowers please consider giving generously to one or more of the following charities: American Cancer Society, cancer.org; National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, missingkids.org; Missouri CASA Association, mocasa.org (please consider donating or volunteering) As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
