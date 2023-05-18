Moseman, Donna J. 1948-2023 Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. - Donna Jean Moseman, age 75, passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on May 8, 2023, in Hudson, Wisconsin. Donna was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on April 9, 1948, to Frank and Maxene (Pearson) Beller. She attended South Sioux City Grade school, where she unknowingly met the future love of her life, Michael Moseman. The two graduated high school, then university with Donna receiving a Certified Public Accountant degree from the University of Minnesota- Duluth.

Donna and Michael were united in marriage in December of 1967 and were blessed with two daughters and a son. Later on, her life was enriched by four granddaughters, Maren, Sydney, Erin and Taylor.

