Moseman, Donna J. 1948-2023 Hudson, Wis.

HUDSON, Wis. - Donna Jean Moseman, age 75, passed peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on May 8, 2023, in Hudson, Wisconsin. Donna was born in Sioux City, Iowa, on April 9, 1948, to Frank and Maxene (Pearson) Beller. She attended South Sioux City Grade school, where she unknowingly met the future love of her life, Michael Moseman. The two graduated high school, then university with Donna receiving a Certified Public Accountant degree from the University of Minnesota- Duluth.
Donna and Michael were united in marriage in December of 1967 and were blessed with two daughters and a son. Later on, her life was enriched by four granddaughters, Maren, Sydney, Erin and Taylor.
Aside from her work, Donna adored many hobbies. You could find her enjoying her time quilting, jewelry making, and, most notably, sewing. She sewed hers, her daughters', and her daughter-in-law's wedding dresses. When the weather was nice, Donna loved camping and boating, with many memories of the St. Croix River with friends, family and Cooper.
Donna will remain in the hearts of her adoring husband, Michael Moseman; children, Heather (Jim) Moseman-Dorko, Laurel (Todd) Anderson, and Nathan (Shannon) Moseman; and four granddaughters.
Donna is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Maxene Beller, and her in-laws, Arthur and Mildred Moseman.
A visitation for Donna will be held on May 31, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m., with a short program at 5 p.m., at The First Congregational Church in River Falls, Wisconsin. Interment will take place at a later date at Oakland Cemetery in Oakland, Nebraska.
Memorials are preferred to the Southeast Nebraska Cancer Memorial Garden in Humboldt, Nebraska. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
