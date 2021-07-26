Leonard R. Mosby
SMITHVILLE, Mo. -Leonard R. Mosby, 79, of Smithville, passed away July 23, 2021.
Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. with Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 27, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Burial with Military Honors: Community of Smithville Memorial Cemetery. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
