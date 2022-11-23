We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Melody Jo Morton, of St. Joseph. She passed at the age of 55 on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care. Melody passed away surrounded by loved ones after a long 27-year battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer.
She was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, wife and friend, who was always there when we needed her.
Melody is predeceased by her mother, Marie Simpson.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel Morton; children: Stacey Lawrence (Taylor), Derek Davis, Kaylee Morton (Brandon Reel), Jacob Morton; grandchildren: Azara Knight, Ila Davis, Harper Lawrence, Liam Davis; siblings: Karen Steltenpohl (Raymond), Tony Woolard (Shelly), Jackie Yandell (Brian), Christina Woolard; her father, Dale Redman (Evelyn); and step-father, Raymond Simpson; numerous step-siblings, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
After many years of working in the business administrative field she retired from Mosaic Life Care Billing Department.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
