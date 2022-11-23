We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Melody Jo Morton, of St. Joseph. She passed at the age of 55 on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at Mosaic Life Care. Melody passed away surrounded by loved ones after a long 27-year battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer.

She was a wonderful mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, wife and friend, who was always there when we needed her.

Service information

Nov 23
Service
Wednesday, November 23, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
