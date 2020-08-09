HIRAM, Ga. - Mary Ann Morton, 86, formerly of Cameron, Missouri, passed away Aug. 4, 2020, in Georgia.
She was born July 4, 1934, in Ridgeway, Missouri, to Louis and Dorothy (Bears) Shepard.
Mary Ann worked at General Motors Company, until her retirement.
She is preceded by her husband, Raymond Morton.
Survivors: son, Steven (Cindy) Pratte, Boothbay Harbor, Maine; daughter, Blinda (Glenn) Petty, Hiram; son, Don Klug, Gastonia, North Carolina; siblings: Francis (Louise) Shepard, Don (Beth) Shepard, Ron (Pat) Shepard, Louise Fitzpatrick, Phyllis Darlene Wine, Shirley Wheeler and Billy (Amy) Shepard; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at the Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Visitation one hour prior to the service, 10 to 11 a.m.
Burial in Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron.
Arrangements by Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.