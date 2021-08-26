Morrow, Twila K. 1925-2021 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Twila K. Morrow, 96, of Albany, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Pine View Manor in Stanberry, Missouri.
Twila Kathleen Morrow was born on June 15, 1925, four miles northwest of Alanthus Grove, Missouri, to Everett Clifton and Elsie Cleo (Yadon) Grantham.
She became a member of the Church of Christ in Alanthus on Sept. 25, 1938.
She attended Grantham School for eight years and Stanberry High School for four years, graduating fifth in the class of 51 students in 1943.
On Sept. 25, 1943, she was united in marriage to Virgil Harlin Morrow.
They lived on a farm northwest of Alanthus Grove for one year before relocating to Paris, Texas, while Harlin was in basic training.
She returned to Albany and worked at Old American Insurance Company for three years, while he remained in the service.
Upon his return, they owned and operated the Massey-Ferguson dealership in Albany for 27 years. She went on to work for the Albany School District for 22 years, as the secretary of the elementary school.
She was a dedicated member of the Church of Christ, a charter member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and a past member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Twila was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Harlin Morrow, on Nov. 4, 1980; brothers, L.O. Grantham and Donald Grantham; and sister, Phillis Joan Misemer.
Survivors include: sons, Larry Morrow and wife Cherryl of St. Joseph, and Randy Morrow and wife Mary of Maysville, Missouri; grandchildren: Lance Morrow, Chad (Johanna) Morrow, Kelly (Matt) Adams, Jeannia (Seth) Law and Melinda (Ryan) Wood; and 10 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, at Alanthus Grove Church of Christ, Alanthus Grove, Missouri.
Graveside service and burial to follow in Grandview Cemetery, Albany.
Friends may call after 1 p.m. Friday at Roberson-Polley Chapel, Albany.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Boy Scout Troop 102 or Rigney Theater Renovation in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
Online condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.