Dwight "Ike" Morrow, 88, died peacefully surrounded by family at his home in St. Joseph on Monday, July 19, 2021.
Dwight was born on Nov. 17, 1932, in Alanthus Grove, Missouri, to Oral and Fern Morrow. He married Marilyn Miller on April 16, 1955. She preceded him in death on May 28, 2017.
Dwight was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Doyle, Lavurl, and Dwain Morrow; sisters, Shirleen McQueen, Wanda Morrow; and a great-grandchild.
He served in the U.S. Army. Dwight was a technician with Airway Furnace. He owned Morrow Heating & Cooling until his retirement. He was a 56-year member of the Blue Lodge, Scottish Rite and Moila Temple Wrecking Crew.
He is survived by daughters, Sharon Scroggins, Karen Sprague-Coil (Lonnie), Elaine McCrary (John), and Lisa Morrow; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 24, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at 3115 Seneca St., St. Joseph.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
