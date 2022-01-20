Linda Morriss
STANBERRY, Mo. - Linda Morriss, 69, Stanberry, Missouri, passed away Jan. 16, 2022.
Survivors: husband, Ralph (J.R.) Morris; sons, Eric and Derek (Pamela) Morriss; grandchildren, Hayden Morriss, Jayden, Darika and Paige; brother, Danny Fish.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, First Christian Church, Stanberry. Burial: High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Roberson- Polley Chapel, Albany, Missouri. Friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. Thursday at the chapel.
www.robersonpolleychapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Linda Morriss, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.