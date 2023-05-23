Morrison, Vicky 1954-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. May 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Morrison, Vicky 1954-2023 St. Joseph, Mo. Show more Show less Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Vicky Morrison, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023.She was born Jan. 9, 1954, to Harold Glenn and Sylvia Lucille (Herring) Gillenwater.Vicky worked for Stetson Hats for several years where she helped with the production of cowboy hats for popular musicians.She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Bobby Joe Gillenwater; and her son, Shane Eugene Hensley.Survivors include her sisters, Carolyn Herring and Diana Lane; aunt, Loretta Couch; and numerous cousins.Services pending under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.Online guest book and obituary at www.simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Journalism × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 23, 2023 Late Notices, May 22, 2023 Late Notices, May 19, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesNWMSU grad awarded business franchise worth over $43,000New event center opens its doors in the North EndLivestock Exchange Building to come downJersey Mike's opening St. Joseph restaurantSt. Joseph Area Sports Hall of Fame inductees namedApparent gunshot victim reportedly not cooperating with policeMan arrested in connection with Monday shootingPolice release ID, cause of death on body found at Brittany VillageCity pools set to open in coming weeksBanks navigate troubled waters
