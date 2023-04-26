She was born Sept. 8, 1940, in Forbes, Missouri, to Beauford and Pauline (Fansher) Steeby.
Phyllis married Rex Albert Morrison on June 21, 1959. He preceded her in death on Oct. 19, 2002.
Phyllis was a hard worker, who had many jobs through the years, including beautician, school bus driver in DeKalb, Missouri, grocery store owner in Faucett, Missouri, then working at Monfort Pork until it closed. She then began working in health care for Garden Village in Kansas City, later transferring to the St. Joseph location.
Out of all of her jobs, however, working on the family farm and raising chickens alongside Rex was her true joy.
Coming from a long line of card players, Phyllis loved to play Pinochle. Card games were serious business in the family and could last well into the night.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rex of 43 years; her parents; and sister, Katherine Hurst.
Survivors include her children, Pam Burnett (Charles), Sheila Morrison, Jenita Killin (Bill), Teresa Keith (Bobby), and Rebecca Bacon (Scott); 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great- grandchildren; siblings, Bernadine Meyer, Clifford Steeby (Connie), Jenny Hicks (True), and Louella Riley (Jim); numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Farewell Services 10 a.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
